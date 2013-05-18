Layoffs hit Defiance developer Trion Worlds

A large number of staffers has been laid off from Defiance developer Trion Worlds . As reported by IGN , the number could be as high as 80% of the development staff, though Trion has called that number “exaggerated.”

Trion let go parts of the Rift development team in a previous round of layoffs in December. Regarding these layoffs, the company issued a statement reading, in part:

"With Defiance, we delivered a great game that more than one million gamers registered to play and continue to enjoy. As we progress from launch to ongoing development of the game, we are adjusting our staffing levels to deliver new content and improved features. RIFT, and our other titles in development, were unaffected by these changes.”

The team at the sci-fi MMO Defiance recently announced a series of DLC packs , and the TV show linked to the game was recently renewed for a second season.