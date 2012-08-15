Total War: Rome 2 screenshots show close combat on the streets of Carthage

Shakespeare knew what he was doing, which is why, when he penned the first lines of Mark Antony's most famous speech from Julius Ceaser, he didn't write "friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your eyeballs," which leaves it to me to make that demand. Come on now, your eyeballs, please. All of them.

I'll use them well, I promise. Let me just gather them all up in arms, like so, and saunter into the depths of this post, where four new screenshots for the tremendously exciting Total War: Rome 2 await, showing a bit of close combat and some epic snapshots of the Battle of Carthage.

For more on Rome 2, here are our video interviews with Creative Assembly with details on Rome 2's battles and campaign game , and here's lead designer James Russell on ancient warfare, modding, DLC and the importance of building community . You may also want to check out the live action announcement trailer , which sets the scene quite nicely, except hang on a minute, let me give you these eyeballs back.