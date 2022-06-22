Tiny Tina's Wonderlands rolls a crit on Steam tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gearbox's dice-rolling fantasy Borderlands spin-off, is ending its surprisingly brief Epic exclusivity with a Steam (opens in new tab) release tomorrow—and it's getting a toasty new DLC pack to celebrate.

Dubbed Molten Mirrors, the third of Wonderlands' roguelike-ish Mirrors of Mystery DLCs takes irreverent adventurers to a lava-stricken prison to face Fyodor the Soul Warden. It's largely a series of new bosses, baddies and gauntlets to add to the game's pool of randomly generated Chaos Chamber dungeons, but a press release also revealed that the fourth of these Mirrors, Shattering Spectreglass, will add a new "Blightcaller" playable class when it launches later this year.

Jody quite liked Tiny Tina's Wonderlands when he reviewed it on release in March, though reckoned it didn't quite hit the heights of Borderlands 2 (opens in new tab). It's a great wee successor to that game's similarly D&D-themed DLC (opens in new tab), though your enjoyment will probably scale with how familiar you are with the absurdities of trying to run a fantasy tabletop adventure in real life.

Wonderlands on Steam features full cross-play with Epic and console versions of the game. Gearbox has said that saves from the Epic version of the game will be compatible with the Steam version, but that you'll have to manually copy over the files yourself.