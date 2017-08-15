Make propaganda for your XCOM 2: War of the Chosen campaign with this official app

As a free tease for XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, Firaxis just released Propaganda Center on Steam. It’s standalone photobooth application where you can create and customize a squad or import your soldiers from XCOM 2, and pose them against a variety of colorful backgrounds and state-sponsored messages. Personally, I’m planning on going for a sinister, soothing purple accompanied by the phrase, ‘I am your dad.’ My rule will be long, and pretty chill, honestly. Pizza night, every night. Dad’s buying.

But even more sinister than ruthless totalitarian rule are the endless memes Propaganda Center will produce. I don’t have access to the collective subconscious of the teen population to anticipate how the tools will be used and abused, but using the LPC’s advanced meme-cruncher algorithm (which is sentient now by the way and has been crashing on my couch for a few too many weeks) this is roughly what we can anticipate:

It's pretty on-point, if you ask me, but I could be wrong. If you have better examples, we'd be happy to see them. Complicit in meme-making or not, anyone playing War of the Chosen later this month will run into the same tools, though I'm not sure how they'll show up and if you'll be graded on how insidious your message is. If Tom's recent hands-on with War of the Chosen is any indication, you'll have plenty of other problems to worry about anyway.