This is what an 80-piece choir singing the Skyrim theme looks like

The Skyrim theme song Dragonborn is thoroughly epic stuff. You can't really dance to it, but it's got the sturm, it's got the drang, and it's got Max von Sydow in your head, telling you that it's time to kick ass and chew bubblegum—and boy, there is yet again a crippling shortage of bubblegum. The only thing that could possibly make it more epic is seeing it sung by an 80-member Swedish chorus fronted by singer Myrra Malmberg. So, here you go.

Yes, the video is a couple years old, but it's semi-relevant right now because the track is one of 13 included on the upcoming Greatest Video Game Music III—Choral Edition, which will be out on January 29. The album will also include the Skyrim track Age of Oppression, as well as music from World of Warcraft, Portal 1 and 2, Assassin's Creed IV, and Minecraft. It's available for preorder now on iTunes.

Thanks, Mashable.