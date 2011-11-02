Popular

Thief 4: possible storyboard artwork appears

Four pieces of concept have appeared that may well be storyboard art for Thief 4. The game is being kept tightly under wraps, but is being developed by the creators of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Eidos Montreal. A storyboard artist who works for Goldtooth (who did the cutscenes for Deus Ex: Human Revolution) posted four images on his blog, which has since been taken down. Luckily for us, the internet never forgets, and they since re-appeared over on Screw Attack . They show a hooded figure that may or not be Garrett stealthing his way into a mansion to access an ominous steam powered door. See all four pages below.

