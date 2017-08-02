The Witcher is getting a coloring book for adults and it features Geralt in the bath

Occasionally I Google "bathtub Geralt" to see if there have been any new developments in the world of Geralt having a bath. Most days I am left disappointed, but today I was not. You see, The Witcher is getting an "adult coloring book", and among the illustrations you'll be able to "color in" is a picture of Geralt. A picture of Geralt, taking a damned bath, in a damned bathtub.

That particular image was tweeted out by CD Projekt RED business development person Rafal Jaki. But the actual book can be seen over here. It's due to release in November this year, and judging by the cover, it will feature illustrations not involving Geralt in the bathtub. Maybe it will include pictures of him brushing his teeth, or having a shave, or deciding which coat to wear.

Here's the description. Go forth and color, I guess. "Journey along with Geralt, Ciri, Triss, Yennefer, Roach, Shani, and all of your favorite Witcher characters in a variety of fantastic settings . . . all inspired by the hit video game franchise with The Witcher Adult Coloring Book. Featuring uniquely designed and highly detailed black-and-white illustrations inspired by the games; this compilation of exquisitely crafted images is a must-have for Witcher fans worldwide!"