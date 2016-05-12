The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine dev diary teases Geralt's greatest challenge yet

We recently got some hands-on time with The Witcher 3 expansion Blood and Wine, and it looks like it's going to be a worthy conclusion to the series: Geralt arrives in the fairy tale realm of Toussaint, but instead of the expected wine, women, and song, it's monsters, monsters... and monsters. The new developer diary released today reveals even more about what's ahead, and even though this is Geralt's swang song, he won't have an easy time of it.

Toussaint is almost startlingly beautiful, and Geralt cleans up pretty well too. But naturally, all is not as it appears. The city of Beauclair was built on what you might call sub-optimal real estate, and that's led to all sorts of problems—bigger problems than you might expect.

“For the Witcher, this won't be just another fight. It'll be the fight,” writer Tomasz Marchewka explains in the video. “The enemy you'll face, it'll be a bigger challenge than anything the Witcher's dealt with before.”

Interestingly, while Blood and Wine will be the final expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Game Director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz told Eurogamer that he hopes to come back to it someday. "Personally I hope that someday in the future we will do something more because I love the setting and [I've worked] on The Witcher games around 12 years right now," he said. "But I don't know what we will decided. The strategy plan they've got they will share with us soon. We'll see."

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine comes out on May 31.