The Elder Scrolls Online video preview: a quick tour through a dungeon quest

The recent press beta weekend for The Elder Scrolls Online left us concerned about the game's mix of Skyrim-like action and MMO-like mechanics. Phil criticized the combat , while Evan and I lamented the lack of exploration in the game's early areas. But just saying that we're worried isn't enough—it's better to show than tell, with this video of a typical TESO dungeon delve.

In the video , I picked a quest for our level 8 Khajit Dragonknight that involved exploring a crypt with an NPC. It's a closer look at how combat feels while playing TESO, and how the game's quests often flow.

The Elder Scrolls Online is out on April 4.