The best visual novels for beginners

Written by Jenni Lada.

The writing is on the screen. Visual novels aren't Japan-exclusives anymore. Sekai Project's Kickstarter projects for CLANNAD and Grisaia Trilogy have respectively raised $541,161 and $475,255. Companies like JAST and MangaGamer are extending their range of products beyond eroge, “adult” games. The niche genre has invaded our PCs, and people are rallying behind English translations and indie originals.

I'd like to think it's the Choose Your Own Adventure generation propelling them to success, but that would be selling these adventures short. The demand and appreciation are there because the creators have engaging stories to tell, and this is a unique means of conveying those stories.

However, getting into visual novels can be daunting. The "gameplay," or lack thereof, can throw newcomers for a loop. It's better to ease into the genre, and it's much easier to try something new when you can find it on Steam, perhaps even during a sale at a drastically reduced price. Prepare to expand your horizons! Add these titles to your Steam wishlist and, one day, let them tell you a story.