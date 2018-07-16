The best Hurk lines from Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars

Hurk Drubman fans take note: the lore and history of Hurk, already quite extensive from previous Far Cry games, is expanded upon greatly in Far Cry 5's add-on Lost on Mars (my review here). If you manage a fan page or wiki about Hurk Drubman Jr., your fingers are going to be sore from all the updating you're about to do.

In about four minutes of extremely spoilery footage in the video above (also here on YouTube) we quickly learn that Hurk:

once made Nick promise to help if he was ever seduced by a sexy AI

sometimes forgets to warn people about the existence of deadly space crabs

thinks his large calves make him the ideal godfather

got lost in a laser tag tunnel on his birthday and cried

gets jealous when seeing others be badasses

is just as tired of "climbing shit" in Far Cry games as we all are

blames Total Recall for lying about 'three-titted women' on Mars

isn't sure how long you can eat eggs after their sell-by date

knows in his gut that Yetis like to party, but wants confirmation

will hang out with nerds if he gets to ride on their rockets

will occasionally offer to let close friends squeeze his man boobs

likes to pet cows

What can I say? The man is an open book. Maybe it's not the fanciest book, but it's an extremely honest and forthcoming one. Long live Hurk.