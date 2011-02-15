Give the games industry your ten commandments

In the March issue of PC Gamer UK, out today , I set out our ten commandments for game developers to live by: banning the things we hate in games, enforcing the things we need to have fun. Banned: long, text-driven tutorials. Enforced: PC-specific interface and controls. Now that it's been printed in a magazine, it is legally binding and all developers must comply.

If you could force all game designers to obey ten simple rules, what would they be? We're looking for rules that would truly make games better, and preferably ones that are viable. "Thou shalt make your game free" might be nice at first, but we'd lose some great developers before long. Let us know in the comments, and grab the mag to see why we chose ours.