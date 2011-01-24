Team Dignitas takes StarCraft II prize at Intel Extreme EU Masters

Sweedish Team Dignitas member SjoW has taken the StarCraft II prize in a flawless victory at the Intel Extreme EU Masters. Read on for the exciting details!

SwoJ battled his way through the playoffs without a single loss before going head-to-head with Polish Terran player Tarson in the semi-finals. Demolishing him with an epic 3:0 victory, SwoJ went on to face 'the beast from the east' and home-soil favourite White-Ra. In a stunning finale, SwoJ played with admirable skill and swiped victory, gaining the title of European Champion.

[via Team Dignitas ]