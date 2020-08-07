Take a closer look at some of the aircraft you'll be flying in Microsoft Flight Simulator

So we've established that Microsoft Flight Simulator's scale replica of the Earth looks incredible. But what about the planes themselves? For a lot of aviation afficionados, they'll be the reason to play the game, not the scenery. And so above is a video I put together, which you can also find on our YouTube channel, showcasing a varied selection of the game's aircraft.

Featured planes include the mighty Boeing 747-8, the futuristic Icon A5 (including a sea landing), and the death-defying Pitts Special S2S biplane. I've used the game's free-flying showcase camera to focus in on some of the details that make these aircraft special. And there's no music either, so you can really admire the sound of the engines and propellers.