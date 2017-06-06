Popular

Styx: Shards of Darkness gets a demo on Steam

By

Take the gross Goblin on a trial run

Styx: Shards of Darkness is a very good stealth game shackled to a very irritating protagonist. How much you’ll be able to enjoy the former very much depends on your ability to stomach the latter. It’s a prime candidate for a demo, then, and luckily Cyanide and Focus have just put one up on Steam

The demo contains only the tutorial level, but don’t let that put you off. It’s only vaguely a tutorial and is as expansive and open as the rest of the game. You’ll be able to muck around with several different gross Goblin abilities, like vomiting up a clone of Styx to distract guards or draw them into an ambush, and there’s plenty of loot to steal and throats to slit. 

During or after the demo, you’ll be able to upgrade to the full game, which is on sale, retaining your progress. You can pick it up for £20.99/$23.99.

Here’s what Jon had to say about the game in his Styx review: A mean-spirited character leads a big-hearted game; you’re unlikely to dwell on its lore but its features combine well to create a satisfying stealth experience.”

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments