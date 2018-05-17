Steam Link app now available for Android, iOS version still pending Apple review

As we reported a week ago, Valve is releasing an app for Android and iOS that allows users to stream games from their Steam library to other devices. The Steam Link app is now available in beta, for Android, and will let you stream games to your Android phone, tablet, or TV. The app is free, and you can download it now at Google Play to give it a spin.

iPhone and Apple TV users, you'll have to wait a little longer—the app is still pending review from Apple before it appears for iOS. I got to test out the iOS version of the app this week, and I've compiled my impressions here.

Any device you stream to must be connected to a host PC running Steam via a 5GHz wi-fi or wired Ethernet network.

Valve also announced that later this summer it will release an app that lets you stream movies and shows to devices from your Steam library.