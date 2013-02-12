Stardew Valley: a co-op Harvest Moon with marriage, monsters, randomly generated caves

I never really played much Harvest Moon, but even I know that its bankrupting shopowner Tom Nook ranks somewhere between Eddie Murphy and Nick Clegg on the unpopularity scale. I'm intrigued by the farming RPG Stardew Valley , then, which so far doesn't appear to feature any greedy capitalist raccoon dogs, making up for this blessed omission with online co-op and a focus on the four Cs: Crafting, Cave-crawling, Customisation and Cmarriage. (The C there is silent). There's a brand new trailer after the break.

As IndieGames note, Stardew Valley broke into the Steam Greenlight Top 100 not too long ago, so there's a good chance it will be on there when it's done sometime this summer (though it can't help to add your support , if you're a fan.) The game's looking rather tremendous, boasting four-player co-op, randomly generated caves (with monsters), changing seasons, NPC relationships, and of course a goth standing on a beach enjoying a storm. Something for everyone, then.