Starcraft 2 pro disqualified over offensive tweet

In today's instalment of the unending series 'Sometimes People Make Poor Life Decisions,' this. Starcraft 2 pro Mihaylo "Kas" Hayda has been disqualified from next month's Fragbite Masters tournament for tweeting the message, "going to rape some girl soon" before his qualifying game against Madeleine ”Maddelisk” Leander.

"I don’t even know what to say," wrote Leander in a post on Aftonbladet's e-sports site. "I was very surprised to say the least. This coming from a pro player is scary. The organizers did what they could. They asked Kas to apologize and talked about it after."

"Fragbite Masters have decided to disqualify the Ukrainian Terran Mihaylo "Kas" Hayda from our tournament," the organisers wrote in a news post on their site. "This was decided tonight after Hayda acted inappropriately in social media, where he wrote an offensive post, claimed to be a joke, towards his opponent. Fragbite Masters do not tolerate this kind of behaviour. We strive to bring out the best of e-sports, and the said Twitter-post showed a part we all want to destroy from our community."

Hayda later apologised over Twitter, claiming that he sometimes makes "stupid tweets".

Thanks, Deadspin.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
