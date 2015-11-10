StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void is out now

You've watched the launch trailer, now you can actually play the game, as StarCraft 2's Legacy of the Void expansion is finally out. Look, here it is on Battle.net. Buy LotV and you'll also get its protagonist Artanis as a playable character in Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm, which is nice.

Is that the end of StarCraft 2 now? Is it all MOBAs from here on out? Not quite. Nova Covert Ops is coming further down the line, a series of mission ops starring Nova Terra, the Ghost from Wings of Liberty. The first of those is due next Spring.

I'll stick a trailer for that below, along with LotV's launch trailer, so you have something to watch while you're waiting for Void to download. I'm nice like that.