StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void animated short recaps Protoss history

StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void is coming, and the Protoss stand on the cusp of reclaiming their homeworld. But one of their number has doubts. Is it possible that there's a goal—an ideal—more noble than reclaiming one's own home?

There's a lot of exposition going on in this conversation between Artanis and He Whose Name Will Not Be Spelled, on the eve of the Protoss assault on Aiur. It's an efficient method of recapping history, but it can get tiresome; after all, you would think that the top honchos would already know about things like the Dark Templars and how the bad moves of the past have added up to the misfortune of the present.

On the other hand, this isn't the sort of background content you very often get in an RTS that dates back to—good lord—1998, and Legacy of the Void, the third and final piece of the StarCraft 2 puzzle, has been a long time in coming. A little bit of pre-release hype is probably appropriate.

StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void is set to come out on November 10.