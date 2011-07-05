Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows Bounty Hunter skills and lots of rockets

According to the latest Old Republic trailer, picked up by CVG , Bounty Hunters train by standing in a great big circle and shooting each other with deadly, deadly rockets. The video above shows the progression of the class through its two branching subclasses, the Powertech and the Mercenary. Both are able to unleash heavy ordenance, and the Mercenary appears to KO a Rancor-sized creature by flying up to it in a jetpack and punching it on the nose. Who'd be a boring old Jedi after seeing that? We recently spent 17 hours with a Bounty Hunter , he was not a great conversationalist. For more, check out our Star Wars: The Old Republic impressions from this year's E3 conference.