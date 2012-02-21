Skyrim beta patch removes 50 mod limit, free official iphone map app released

The latest Skyrim patch has gone into Steam beta testing with a fix for the "issue with downloading mods when you are subscribed to more than 50 mods," which seems to suggest it'll fix the current 50 mod limit. That's great news for those of us who just can't stop whimsically adding user made updates, slowly turning our copies of Skyrim into a fairground of monocled mudcrabs and gianter giants. You can apply the beta patch by opting in via your Steam settings menu, though Bethesda warn that it is currently in beta, so you're applying it "at your own risk."
Also, if you're unsatisfied with Skyrim's map, or have the urge to perch an ipad next to your monitor so you can plan your route and scout ahead with a few gentle strokes, the Bethesda blog has word of a new official app that you can download to your Apple device right now. The free version will give you the map of Skyrim and the nine major cities. Interior maps and more locations can be bought as extras. You can grab that from the App store now. Meanwhile, here are those patch notes from Bethblog .
LAUNCHER
- Fixed issue with downloading mods when you are subscribed to more than 50 mods
- Fixed crash when loading a subscribed mod that has been removed from Workshop by the author
- Mod load order functionality
BUG FIXES
- Fixed occasional crashes when loading a save that relies on plugins/master files that no longer exist
- Fixed issue where controls would become unresponsive while charging an enchanted weapon
- Fixed issue where controls would occasionally become unresponsive while switching from third to first person while using the Arcane Enchanter
- Fixed issue where controls would become unresponsive if activating a crafting station with autorun active
- Fixed issue where keyboard would fail if Rename Item was selected before choosing the number of charges, while using Arcane Enchanter
- Fixed several issues with remapping buttons while using an Xbox 360 controller
- Fixed issue where pressing Escape button after fast traveling but before the loading would cause certain menus to stop working properly