Show Us Your Rig: Offworld Trading Company's Soren Johnson

Soren Johnson, CEO and Founder of Mohawk Games currently working on Offworld Trading Company, was previously the Lead Designer of Civilization 4. Needless to say, he's a man who knows his strategy games. With a three monitor setup and laptops on hand, Johnson has made sure he always has the screen space he needs to skype, code, and test at the same time with room to spare. He was kind enough to take some time and tell us about his PC.

What's in your PC?

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.40 GHz

Motherboard: MSI B85-G41 PC Mate

GPU: MSI Nvidia Geforce GTX 760

RAM: 32GB

Storage: Corsair Neutron GTX 480GB SSD & WD My Passport HDD

PSU: Corsair HX650

Monitors: One Dell U3014 and two Dell U2412M

OS: Windows 8.1 (64-bit)

Keyboard: Steel Series mechanical keyboard

Mouse: Logitech G9X

Webcam: Logitech C270

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

I love having a three monitor setup with the huge monitor in the middle and two vertical monitors on the side. I'm always optimizing where exactly I should put my IDE and my browser and my Skype and my Unity editor so that I can see everything at once.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Within arm's reach, I've got my mic and headset for streaming and various power cords for my other laptops in case I need to test multiplayer.

Upright view

What are you playing right now?

Besides Offworld, I'm playing a lot of Darkest Dungeon, which has a wonderful combat system, which places a great deal of emphasis on character placement, coupled with an interesting metagame that keeps challenging you to balance your party because half of them might be too stressed to head out right now.

What's your favorite game and why?

My favorite game is the original Sid Meier's Pirates! which I played mostly on my Amiga 500. That game had an amazing blend of fun mini-games, dynamic narrative, and strategic planning that made playing a pirate's life meaningful and compelling.