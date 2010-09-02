Shogun 2 screens: men politely killing each other

"The control of a large force is the same principle as the control of a few men: it is merely a question of click-and-dragging a box around them to select them all." Sun Tzu said that. If only we'd known his views on the proper use of Attack-move, we'd all be better real time strategy gamers. He also said, "To know Shogun 2, one must become Shogun 2." If you're not sure how to do that, though, you can just look at this gallery of new Shogun 2: Total War screens.