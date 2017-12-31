Shadowverse: Chronogenesis expansion out now, adds 138 cards to the CCG

Shadowverse is a great alternative to Hearthstone. Fans of Blizzard's mammoth CCG will find its mechanics familiar, but it's set apart by its distinct Japanese flavour and a neat 'Evolve' mechanic, which lets you buff and transform any of your minions. It's free-to-play and receives a constant stream of updates, the latest of which, Chronogenesis, came out this week.

As well as adding 138 new cards—some of which Andy took a peek at last week—Chronogenesis adds a new class called Portalcraft, led by Yuwan. His trademark mechanic is Resonance, which activates certain abilities when you have an even number of cards left in your deck.

On top of that, the update adds a new play format called Rotation, which only allows you to play with cards from the five most recent card sets, in addition to basic cards. You'll still be able to play with your entire deck in the Unlimited format. The expansion also adds a few chapters to the main story.

For the full change log, click here.