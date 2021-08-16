FF14: Shadowbringers soundtrack is now on Spotify

Lots of us are still working from home these days, so it's taking all our collective willpower to avoid playing games during downtime. Thankfully, FFXIV players just got a new lifeline, as the Shadowbringers soundtrack has finally popped up on Spotify.

The soundtrack contains just about everything from versions 4.4 to 5.05, meaning we've got bangers like "From the Heavens" and the punk-infused "Landslide" from the Eden Titan battle.

There's also plenty of calmer fare that'd be better for focusing on work, like the gentle bongo and guitar rhythms of "On Our Fates Alight," or the harpsichord-heavy "Knowledge Never Sleeps."

In total, it's more than six hours of music, which should hopefully make up for the two years we had to wait for it to land on Spotify. If that wasn't enough for you, previous FFXIV soundtracks on Spotify include Stormblood, Heavensward, A Realm Reborn, The Far Edge of Fate, and both Before the Fall and Before Meteor. If you're a vinyl collector, you can always drop $30 on the Shadowbringers LP, but keep in mind that's just 10 songs selected by composer Masayashi Soken.