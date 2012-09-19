Crusader Kings Chronicle, part 2: 1076 - 1086 A.D.

For glory! I'm currently in the middle of an epic undertaking: chronicling an alternate history of Europe in Paradox's Crusader Kings II, with a new entry every Wednesday. I am Duke Murchad I ua Brian of Munster, and I have one goal: unite Ireland under one High King and secure its independence, laughing in the Norman face of actual history. Last week, I made my first steps toward the throne by uniting the Duchy of Munster. I've still got a long way to go to forge a crown, though. Onward!

