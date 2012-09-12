Crusader Kings Chronicle, part 1: 1066 - 1076 A.D.

For glory! I'm currently in the middle of an epic undertaking: chronicling an alternate history of Europe in Paradox's Crusader Kings II, with a new entry every Wednesday. Last week, I took control of House ua Brian of Munster with one goal: unite Ireland under one High King and secure its independence, laughing in the Norman face of actual history. My banners are raised, and my rightful claim on County Desmond awaits as the first step toward forging a crown. Onward!

In case you missed it, here's The Prologue .