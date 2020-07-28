Rainbow Six Siege's latest patch is delayed

Rainbow Six Siege patch Y5S2.3, which buffs Gridlock, Orxy, and Fuze, has been delayed. It was set to go live today, but about an hour after it was scheduled to roll out, Ubisoft sent out a notification saying that "unforeseen circumstances" have forced it to be pushed back.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to delay today's release of Y5S2.3.We will share updated maintenance times at a later date. https://t.co/OrSew5Y3r6July 28, 2020

Along with the balance changes to the three operators, the update will also make a mechanical change that will hit players who are pushed through a wall by either Nomad's airjabs or Oryx's dash with 5 HP of damage, the same that Oryx suffers when she dashes through a soft wall.

There's no word yet on when the patch will go live, but we'll update when it rolls out. In the meantime, you can check out the patch notes below.

GRIDLOCK

If you've ever stepped on a Lego...this hurts worse.

By making her gadget a bit more enjoyable to use, we're looking to make Gridlock players' lives a bit easier.

Lowered Gridlock's Caltrop deployment time to 9s (down from 13s).

Lowered the individual Caltrops deployment time to 0.45s (down from 0.7s).

Lowered the range of random deploy variation to 0.05s (down from 0.1s).

Added a delay of 0.45s before the deployment sequence starts (previously no delay).

ORYX

The Rainbow 🐐 has goat to dash.

We want to let Oryx make more use of his dash, and added mobility and durability will hopefully make him a bit more fun to play.

Using his dash through a soft wall will not deplete all the dash charges.

Increased Dash refresh time to 12s (up from 8s).

Dash recovery time for all dashes is now 0.5s. (Previous recovery times: soft wall = 1s, enemy = 0.7s).

FUZE

Hide the hostages!

Giving Fuze a bit more presence and utility with an additional charge.

When pushed through a wall by Nomad's airjabs or Oryx's dash, players will receive the same feedback and rtake the same damage (5 hp) as when Oryx dashes through a soft wall.

Bug Fixes: