Psychonauts 2 won't be funded by Notch

It was almost a year ago to the day when Notch publicly proposed to Tim Schafer. No, not that sort of proposal. This one : "Let's make Psychonauts 2 happen."

But any plans for a follow up to Tim Schafer's weird and inventive platformer were put on hold when Double Fine launched an adventure game Kickstarter. Now, in a thread on Reddit thread , the Minecraft creator has revealed that he'll no longer be funding a Psychonauts sequel.

"I somewhat naively thought "a couple of million" was two million. I had no doubt in my mind that a Psychonauts 2 would earn that money back easily," Notch writes. "Turns out they wanted 18 million dollars, haha."

While the Reddit thread was celebrating Minecraft's success - Notch himself made over $100 million from the game in 2012 - he admits that the complexity of making such an investment would have been too much of a time constraint.

"I don't have the time at the moment to even try to get educated enough to make an eighteen million dollar deal. Perhaps in some distant future when I'm no longer trying to make games, I could get into angel investing."

"I've made one private investment into a game so far, at 100k, and it's frankly a lot more work than I thought."

A statement by Double Fine said the company was "excited about the prospect of making a sequel to Psychonauts, but we're currently focused on making our Kickstarter game and haven't been able to budget it out. Once we get around to it, we'll likely explore alternative funding methods that will require multiple sources to make it a reality."

You can read more about Minecraft's success in our Making Of feature. It includes Markus Persson saying things like, "I think I was already fucking rich by the time I realised, 'I'm gonna be fucking rich.'"

Thanks, Venture Beat .