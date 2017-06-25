Prey speedrunner beats the game in 7 minutes

If you're anything like most Prey players, then the game took you somewhere between 20-30 hours to finish. And personally, I'm taking my sweet time roaming the ominous space station that those dang mimics call home. However, speedrunner Seeker TV has trounced Arkane's sci-fi romp in just under seven minutes. Yep, you read that right.

Talos I is a world full of systems colliding together and producing oftentimes hilarious effects, so it's no surprise that a speedrunner could take advantage of them (and the numerous glitches) to propel their playtime to the lowest time possible. You can see how Seeker did this in the video above.

Seven minutes is quite the feat, and if their YouTube page is any indication, Seeker has devoted a lot of time to achieving this. Some of the videos archive their past attempts, while others show off specific skips, clips, and glitches that they utilize throughout their run. You can check them all out here.

If you want to try your hand at a Prey speedrun, Seeker suggests CreeperHntr's Any% tutorial. Additionally, there's a Prey discord in which Seeker and CreeperHntr discuss speedrunning strategies and, of course, memes.