Prepare for PvP in WoW's upcoming battlegrounds

To many WoW players, PvP is the heart and soul of the game. The sweet satisfaction of slaying your target is just so pure, and killing in a new setting makes it even better. With that in mind, Blizzard's announced four new battlegrounds in the Mists of Pandaria expansion, each with their own inspiration and objective. See what we'll be playing nonstop once the gates to these stomping grounds open up.

First on the list is Stranglethorn Vale's Diamond Mine, a pushcart map set in a Goblin-owned mining cave. You'll need to square off against the opposing faction as you both try to collect precious gems in a minecart straight out of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Concept art depicted a rickety track, leading to a pristine waterfall over an endless chasm. The best part? You can knock your enemies into said bottomless pit.

Next up is the Valley of Power, showcasing the new Murderball-style mode. Similar concepts have proven popular in FPS games: capture an object and hold on to it as long as you can, all while being a high-priority target for your enemies. The stage is set in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms, where an ancient artifact resides, waiting to be harnessed by whichever faction can grab it first. That power comes at a price, though: holding the ancient Orb of Power will constantly damage you, so you'll need healers as backup while you evade and protect your prize. It also matters where you hold the artifact; bunkering down in the middle of the map makes you more vulnerable but bestows more points, while hiding on the battleground's outskirts will only provide a trickle of points.

The last discussed addition is the Tol'vir Proving Grounds, a new arena set in Uldum. With the playerbase's affinity for fighting in Nagrand Arena, Blizzard's constructed a new arena in the spirit of the famous line-of-sight-centric circle. Tol'vir has a square layout, with four pillars carved into the effigies of Anubis-like gods. Another battleground was mentioned but not discussed in detail, though it's a doozy: the DOTA-esque Azshara Crater. We can't wait to see how these battlegrounds will play out, and what strategies and class picks will dominate. The Orb of Power shall be ours!