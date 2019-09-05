Popular Fortnite streamer Tfue used a racial slur in a stream, then deleted it

You may know Fortnite pro Turner 'Tfue' Tenney for his legal dispute with Faze clan, with whom he was under contract, or simply because he has almost seven million followers on Twitch. You may also know him for controversies like his two bans from Twitch, including a 30-day ban he received in 2018 for using a racial slur, or the time he was suspended from Fortnite by Epic for account-selling.

Tenney also plays Minecraft on his channel, and during a recent stream he once again used a racial slur, saying in an exaggerated accent, "You guys fucking killed all the villagers, man. Y'all motherfuckers killed them n*****. You can suck my pee-pee, man."

Lol tfue just said the n word pic.twitter.com/BYBQZ6PFJHSeptember 3, 2019

Twitch has a "three strikes" rule for streamers that results in "an indefinite suspension" for their third infraction of the community guidelines. That includes "any content or activity that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on the following characteristics", the first of which is "Race, ethnicity, or national origin". Simply using a racial slur isn't necessarily enough to break those guidelines, however, and previously Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins managed to get around them because he'd said a racial slur while rapping.

Tenney was not rapping in this instance, which perhaps explains why he's deleted this particular stream from his videos page.

Thanks, The Verge.