How to watch the 2021 PC Gaming Show

I may be biased, but I think the PC Gaming Show is one of the absolute highlights of E3—a not-to-be-missed extravaganza of PC-specific announcements, previews, and occasional diversions into the unexpected. The show is returning for 2021 next Sunday, and if you'd like to tune in to watch (and you really should), here's all you need to know about how to do it.

This year's PC Gaming Show will run for 90 minutes, beamed live from the personal spaceship of host Sean "Day[9]" Plott, and will feature (among a great many other things) a closer look at Dying Light 2, new stuff from New Blood Interactive, a new trailer from Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, a short appearance by Valve (yes, that Valve), and new content from studios including Frontier, Fellow Traveller, Tripwire Interactive, Humble Games, Ishtar Games, and Alawar Games.

It's gonna be a big one—we've got a more in-depth rundown of what you can expect from the show (but not everything, we don't want to spoil all the surprises after all) in our PC Gaming Show 2021 preview.

Naturally, you'll be able to watch the whole thing on PC Gamer's Twitch and YouTube channels, and it will also be broadcast in its entirety on all E3 distribution channels, including:

The PC Gaming Show gets underway at 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET on June 13. For even more E3-style action that's happening this summer (including Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, big publisher showcases, and individual game reveals), head over to our E3 2021 schedule.