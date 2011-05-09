Panzer Command: Ostfront demo out now

The third Panzer Command game is out this week, and there's now a playable demo offering a tutorial and a scenario battle that can be fought against the AI, or in multiplayer against other players. The full version of the realistic tank commanding sim includes 60 missions spread across ten campaigns, a level editor, and randomly generated scenarios. It's out on Wednesday, and you'll find more info on the Panzer Command site. The demo is available now from Gamer's Hell , Atomic Gamer , Worth Playing and Game Front .