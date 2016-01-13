OCZ's RevoDrive 400 PCIe SSD reads up to 2.4 GB/sec

OCZ has added a new heavy hitting solid state drive to its lineup with the RevoDrive 400, which we had a chance to check out at CES last week. This M.2 drive comes mounted on a PCIe board and uses the new NVMe 1.1b protocol for reduced latency and better performance versus SATA drives. OCZ told us that they won't be putting any kind of warning label or restriction on the drive itself, so users will be free to pop off the M.2 chip and stick it in a new motherboard with an M.2 slot that supports x4 PCIe speeds, or leave it on the board and use a standard PCIe slot.

The RevoDrive 400 has a read speed of 2.4GB/sec (although it peaked at 2.6GB/sec in a benchmarking test we saw), and write speeds of 1.6GB/sec. Very fast indeed. It comes in various models with storage spaces of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

You'll be able to buy the RevoDrive with or without the PCIe board, and OCZ will also ship it with a small thermal pad for those concerned about toasty temperatures.

We don't have a release date or pricing information yet, but since the RevoDrive 400 is up there in specs among the likes of the M.2 Samsung 950 Pro, we can expect it to be fairly similar. For reference, the 512GB 950 Pro costs about $330 (£270).