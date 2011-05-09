Obsidian CEO: "I wish Fallout: New Vegas wasn't as glitchy when it came out"

Obsidian CEO, Feargus Urquart has told Play Magazine that he wishes Fallout: New Vegas "Wasn't as glitchy when it came out." He also mentioned that the developer are hoping to avoid similar issues with Dungeon Siege 3, saying "We've been playing and playing and playing and playing to ensure it's of a high standard."

Feargus admits that creating a bug-free game on the scale of New Vegas was a daunting prospect: "Now in the case of Fallout: New Vegas, we made a gigantic game, and I'm proud with what we were able to do but I wish it wasn't as glitchy when it came out. The criticisms people had are fair but it's difficult to get a game the size of New Vegas bug free. But that's an excuse and it doesn't matter when someone's paid $60 for a game. It's something we need to work on."

Speaking to the magazine about Dungeon Seige 3's development process, the CEO made it clear that they're striving to create a polished experience from day one: "From the standpoint of Dungeon Siege III, we've been working very hard to make sure it doesn't happen again. We've been playing and playing and playing and playing to ensure it's of a high standard. On top of this, this is the first time we've got to use our own technology on something, which means we know where to find the bad bugs from the start!"

