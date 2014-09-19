Nvidia GTX 980 tested: SLI, 4K, and single-GPU benchmarks and impressions

The Nvidia GTX 980 is here—as in, Nvidia has announced it, you'll be able to buy one soon, and it's also physically here in the PC Gamer offices. I've been playing games on the GTX 980 and benchmarking the card with the help of Maximum PC. We've put our cards together to test dual-GPU SLI performance and thrown the 980s up against a 4K monitor to see how they compare to the GTX 780 Ti, Radeon R9 290X, and other top-of-the-line graphics cards.
The big question: is the Nvidia GTX 980 worth its $550 / £429 price tag? According to our benchmarks, absolutely.
First: the basic specs for both 900 series cards compared to some older Nvidia GPUs.
Specs
GTX 680
GTX 780
GTX 780 Ti
GTX 980
GTX 970
CUDA cores
1536
2304
2880
2048
1664
Base clock
1006 MHz
863 MHz
876
1126 MHz
1050 MHz
Boost clock
1058 MHz
900 MHz
928
1216 MHz
1178 MHz
Texture units
192
128
192
128
104
Texture fill rate
128.8 billion /s
160.5 billion /s
196.2 billion /s
144 billion /s
109 billion /s
Single precision
1 teraflop
4 teraflops
5 teraflops
5 teraflops
4 teraflops
Memory config
2GB 256-bit GDDR5
3GB 384-bit GDDR5
3GB 384-bit GDDR5
4GB 256-bit GDDR5
4GB 256-bit GDDR5
Memory speed
6.0 Gbps
6.0 Gbps
7.0 Gbps
7.0 Gbps
7.0 Gbps
TDP
195W
250W
250W
195W
145W
Power connectors
2 x 6-pin
1 x 6-pin, 1x 8-pin
1 x 6-pin, 1x 8-pin
2 x 6-pin
2 x 6-pin
Outputs
DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI, 2x dual-link DVI
DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI, 2x dual-link DVI
DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI, 2x dual-link DVI
3x DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, dual-link DVI
3x DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, dual-link DVI
Launch price
$500
$650
$700
$550
$330
If you don't speak GPU specs, there are a few noteworthy numbers to hone in on above. The 900 series cards have notably higher clock speeds than the GTX 780, and each CUDA core is 40% more efficient, which makes up for the smaller number of cores. The new Maxwell architecture is also dramatically more power efficient than Kepler—the 980 can deliver 30 gigaflops per watt, versus just 15 gigaflops per watt for the 680 and 780. That's allowed Nvidia to bring the card's thermal design point down to 195 watts, and to once again run off two 6-pin connectors.
Some more information from Nvidia: Maxwell is built to work especially well at higher resolutions like 1600p and 4K. Memory architecture improvements and new color compression help Maxwell perform dramatically better than older cards when pushing more pixels. Nvidia's new MFAA is also lower impact than MSAA, which helps deliver playable framerates at 4K (though, at 4K pixel density, you may find you don't even care about AA at all).
That all sounds great, but do these cards perform as well in the wild as Nvidia claims? In a word: yes.