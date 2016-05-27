Massive trailer details Final Fantasy 14 patch 3.3: Revenge of the Horde

Clear your schedules, Final Fantasy 14 fans: Square Enix has released a colossal eight-minute trailer detailing patch 3.3, Revenge of the Horde. The first we heard of Revenge of the Horde was an insubstantial teaser a month ago. This trailer might be overcompensating.

If you don't have the time (or download allowance) to enjoy the full eight minutes, the highlights include:

The final chorus of the Dragonsong War main scenario quest

A new raid: The Weeping City of Mhach

Two new dungeons: Sohr Khai and Hullbreaker Isle

More Trials: The Final Steps of Faith

Beast Tribe quests from everybody's favourite walking pompoms, the Moogles

A raid finder that allows you to put your self-loathing to good use and tackle the toughest encounters with randoms

New hairstyles, emotes and assorted fluff

Patch 3.3 goes live June 7, but if 11 days sounds a horribly long way off, today, May 27, marks the start of the Make It Rain Campaign. Make It Rain is the latest seasonal event, taking place at "happiest place in Eorzea" (uh oh), the Manderville Gold Saucer. Shenanigans last until June 10, 3pm BST.