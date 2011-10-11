Machinarium dev's latest looks adorable, green-friendly

The last time I did something that could even vaguely be called "swooning" was during Wall-E. Before that, it had been 12 years. Back when I saw a kitten playing with a butterfly during a rainbow storm. Point is, I don't swoon lightly. It is a strange baby sound of utmost respect.

Machinarium dev Amanita Design's latest, Botanicula, just made me swoon. According to RPS , the developer describes it as being about "a bunch of five friends – little tree creatures who set out for a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.”

You're probably already on the verge of the biggest "D'aaaaaw" of your life. Now watch the trailer. And tell everyone around you to take cover.