Lady Gaga and Ninja are chatting about Fortnite on Twitter

Pop superstar Lady Gaga suddenly has some questions about Fortnite, and has tagged its biggest streamer, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. It's possibly the perfect summation of this year in video games, and it may presage some kind of Fortnite/Gaga crossover event.

"What's fortnight," Gaga tweeted simply October 15.

Her next tweet tagged Blevins, asking him "Who are you" Wednesday evening.

. @Ninja who are youOctober 16, 2019

"Ask @Drake," Ninja replied, a reference to his record-setting Twitch stream with the Canadian rapper in 2018.

It's possible, of course, that Gaga is genuinely trying to learn more about Fortnite, which she probably hasn't had a ton of time for between her recording, performing, and acting work over the past couple years.

But the smarter bet is that she's teasing some kind of in-game appearance or other crossover event with Fortnite. If that's the case, it won't be the first time a pop star has coordinated with the game—Marshmello held a concert at Pleasant Park back in February.

While Lady Gaga won't be appearing in Cyberpunk 2077, she's certainly been willing to experiment with media formats in the past, and a Fortnite event would undoubtedly draw millions of viewers.