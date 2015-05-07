Knee Deep is a theatrical swamp-noir adventure

Knee Deep is a pretty good name. It's about being knee deep in things, y'see. You're knee deep in the conspiracy at the heart of this three-act episodic adventure. You're also knee deep in the mud and stagnant water of its swamp-based setting.

Knee Deep calls itself a swamp-noir adventure, uses a theatrical aesthetic to create cut-away sets, and promises a dynamic story full of choice and consequence. Maybe it's time we took a look at the trailer.

"When a washed-up actor hangs himself on location, a spotlight is cast on the backwater Florida town of Cypress Knee. Your screen becomes a stage on which you investigate this mysterious suicide as three distinct characters: cheeky blogger Romana Teague, down-and-out local reporter Jack Bellet, and cynical private investigator K.C. Gaddis."

Knee Deep's first act, Wonderland, is due out in June. For more details, head to the official site.