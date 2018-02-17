JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2 has arrived on PC

Localisation studio Xseed Games is doing a stellar job bringing Nihon Falcom's JRPGs to PC, and the latest has just arrived. 2014's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2 is now out on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store. It's in no small part thanks to Peter 'Durante' Thoman—the modder that fixed Dark Souls on PC—who has worked with Xseed on numerous ports, including the first Trails of Cold Steel, which came to PC last year (and has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam).

Alongside the release, Durante has written a blog detailing all the extra features that the PC version of Trails of Cold Steel 2 boasts. It's got everything that the port of the first game had—including lots of graphics options, key rebinding, 60fps and a configurable 'turbo' mode to speed the game up—but it also has extra goodies. The tastiest is an 'instant resume' feature that lets you boot up your most recent save direct from the Steam client, and sounds like something that should be in every game.

It also features improved shading and shadows, better 21:9 support and built-in gamepad button rebinding, as well as 50% more lines of English voice acting than the original game. Everything you'd want in a PC port, basically. Here's the full blog post, if you're interested.

As for the game itself, it's a mixture of turn-based combat, exploration and dialogue. The story picks up a month after Trails of Cold Steel and revolves around hero Rean's quest to save his friends and end a civil war.

It's £26.99/$35.99 on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store.