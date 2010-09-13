It's LucasArts Week on Steam

Fire up Steam today and you'll see an offer for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Ultimate Sith Edition for $7.50 . That sounds about right for that game - while you do get to run around as a lightsaber-wielding, Force Lightning-throwing C-3PO, you also have to endure a bajillion quicktime events and loading screens just to get to the pause menu. (And then there's the matter of the gargantuan 25GB install - have fun with that download.) There's a promise of a new deal every day this week, and most of the Star Wars back catalog can be had for a mere $50.

I'd love to see the Monkey Island Special Edition remakes go on sale sometime this week. That's not to say that $20 is too much to pay for the best of Guybrush Threepwood, but a knocking a few bucks off that price would make me feel like a mighty pirate pillaging booty.