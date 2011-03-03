Introversion: "It's unlikely that we'll work with Microsoft again"

Mark Morris - the business mind behind Introversion - has declared at GDC that he doesnt believe the team would ever work alongside industrial giant Microsoft in the future.

"Do we regret working with Microsoft?" said Morris. "No, but it's unlikely we'll work with them again ... they make you work harder on the production value, but they don't back it up with sales."

Referring to the Xbox Live Arcade ports of Darwinia and Multiwinia, Morris remarked: "XBLA were good to us and put us in the deal of the week, but it had no impact. Steam promotion was an order of magnitude better."