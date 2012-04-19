Popular

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet out now for PC

By

Twin-stick shooter/puzzle hybid Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet has made its way to the PC at long last. You control a UFO that uses a variety of weapons and gadgets to survive in a beautifully animated alien world, with a distinctive design by artist Michel Gagne. Like Cave Story or Metroid, it's about gradually pushing back the boundaries of an expansive open map - but unlike those games, there's also a strong emphasis on finding new ways to use your powers, rather than just unlocking new ones.

The 2011 Xbox Live release picked up a BAFTA for Best Debut Game last month, against the likes of L.A. Noire, Bastion, and Rift. It's available now for £11.99 on Steam , but be warned that it uses Games for Windows Live. If it's any consolation, the PC version comes with the Shadow Hearts co-op DLC included.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments