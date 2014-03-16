Hyper Light Drifter trailer offers two minutes of exploration, combat and bad dudes in tubes

Ignore the pretext for this 'Hyper Light Drifter is coming to PS4/Vita' trailer and focus on the upcoming indie's game's astonishing world, which is comprised of some of the artiest pixels I ever did see. You're probably already aware that it gives good GIF , but this new video shows that it looks just as good in motions longer than a few frames, in case you were somehow labouring under any doubt. I suggest you pre-slacken your jaw in anticipation of the following trailer.

Heart Machine's Alex Preston detailed the development of the game over on the Playstation blog , and there's some interesting insights there revealing their approach to combat, narrative and atmosphere. Here's the precis:

"In Hyper Light Drifter you'll travel a ruined land with a twisted past, delving deep to collect lost technologies and unveil secrets long buried. I'd like to share a few of the key components under development that make Hyper Light what it is: 1) combat that's lightning quick, brutal and never unfair; 2) a strong narrative and character interactions expressed through visual design; 3) a rich and varied world to explore with an intense atmosphere."

We brought you the sad news last month that Hyper Light Drifter isn't expected to release until the end of the year, but the closed beta in June should go some way to making up for it.

The following GIF is enough to keep me occupied in the meantime.

Cheers, VG247 .