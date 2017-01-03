Popular

Homeworld 2 Complex mod version 10 released

Now in the Homeworld Remastered engine.

We last talked about Homeworld 2's Complex mod back in 2012, and the ambitious enterprise has jumped up two whole numbers since then. Now a modification for Homeworld Remastered rather than the original Homeworld 2, Complex adds many more intricacies to the business of multiplayer space battling, while finding room to include a new co-op campaign, lots of fresh assets, and other additions and tweaks to the Homeworld formula.

Creator Bocchi started a successful Patreon campaign for Complex 10 around a year ago, and it was released just before the end of 2016, adding, among other things, playable Hiigaran and Vaygr factions and a "new multiplayer environment". You can download it here, although the file is listed as "archived" for some reason, so I'm guessing there's an update in the pipeline.

YouTuber Dinky has a video series detailing Complex 10. I've put the first episode below.

