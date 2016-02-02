Homefront: The Revolution will have microtransactions but no season pass

Deep Silver's upcoming FPS Homefront: The Revolution will offer microtransactions, but designer Fasahat Salim said in a recent interview with Gamestop that none of them will be for exclusive content, nor will the game become “pay-to-win” as a result: Anything that you can buy, you can also earn by playing the game. There won't be a season pass either, but Salim said Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios do have plans for post-release content.

“It’s absolutely not a pay-to-win system because everything we’re providing in these resistance crates is available for free in the game through normal play,” Salim explained. “All we’re offering is, for those players that don’t necessarily have the time to invest in the game, to unlock those cool things. It’s basically just a time saver for them; a shortcut to unlocking these things. They pay a little bit of money but they’re not getting anything that’s exclusive to them.”

Dambuster will continue creating new missions for at least a year after Homefront: The Revolution launches, but instead of bundling them for sale, it will “drip-feed” them to players at no charge. “We're not doing any sort of packs. We're not making map packs or anything like that,” he said. “As we're done with a mission, we're going to release it, the community can go ahead and play it, and we're going to keep doing that for at least a year after release."

Homefront: The Revolution won't be out until May 17, but it already sounds like it could be a lot of fun: Our January hands-on with the multiplayer Resistance mode is a tale of reckless riding, recon gone wrong, and yelling at teammates for their irresponsible attitudes toward health care. I hope the single-player side of the game can live up to it.