Hitman: Absolution trailer shows 17 minute mission walkthrough, is encouraging

I'm pretty sure I'm not alone in feeling a little bit worried about Hitman: Absolution. That nun trailer aside, many of the demos shown far have been decidedly linear and narrower in scope than the Hitman games we're used to. Thankfully, this one's markedly better than those that have gone before, showing off series staples like disguises, stealth, big explorable areas, and a small gaggle of targets going about their lives unaware that a scary bald man wants them dead. It feels a lot more like Hitman, though fans of the series may balk at that Sam Fisher style multi-execution manoeuvre that lets 47 silently take down half a dozen enemies in silence.

He's not Superman, after all. Just a barcoded super-clone genetically engineered to be the perfect killing machine. Here he is, doing what he does best: magically morphing into other people's outfits by touching them.